Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence celebrates 40th anniversary launching Butterfly Effect campaign (sponsored)

Continuing to enhance the lives of many survivors, the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) celebrates 40 years of ending domestic and sexual violence in the state of Nevada. In honor of this anniversary, NCEDSV is launching the “Butterfly Effect” campaign in July.

The “Butterfly Effect” campaign builds a message that symbolizes one small change having a big impact within communities. The purpose of this campaign is to restore NCEDSV’s Settings of Support program (SOS), which ended in 2016. SOS is a giving club of annual supporters to help create a positive change for those in Nevada affected by domestic and sexual violence.

“It takes an entire community of people to affect real change,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “We are thrilled to be bringing back our giving club and continue to help victims in Nevada.”

The program is based on the domestic and sexual movement, as women used to gather around a table and reach out to one another. Providing support and sustenance, the movement continued to grow, and later developed community responses in a multidisciplinary approach.

“Our SOS members have helped Nevada’s communities respond creatively and effectively to the needs of victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Meuschke. “We truly believe that one small change can make a big impact.”

The “Butterfly Effect” campaign aims to help reestablish the giving club and raise ongoing, state-wide efforts to better educate, support, and demonstrate commitments to the Domestic and Sexual movement.

To join NCEDSV’s SOS club, visit www.ncedsv.org to view the different levels within the program and learn what it means to become a member.

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The NevadaNetwork Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more, visit ncedsv.org.

