Local bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 sparking heated union response

A northern Nevada bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement today from the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County

The driver, who is employed by RTC’s transit contractor Keolis, was given a COVID-19 test by a doctor July 13 and has not been at work since. The test results came back positive and the driver notified Keolis July 21, the same date Keolis notified RTC.

“The driver did not have any exposure or close-contact interactions with passengers within the guidelines of 15 minutes or more and less than six feet,” the RTC said in a statement.

In addition to social distancing, drivers are required to wear a face mask or face covering while working, according to Keolis policy, and there is a plastic barrier shield between drivers and passengers. In a statement earlier this month, Keolis said they also offer gloves and hand sanitizer to drivers and provide sanitizer and disinfecting wipes aboard all vehicles. Seats on the bus near drivers are marked to facilitate social distancing, Keolis’ representative said.

Just last week RTC announced installation of mask dispensers and free masks aboard all its buses and transit vehicles.

Free face masks are available from new dispensers installed on all RTC buses. Image: RTC

Members of Teamsters Local 533 said the free masks aren’t enough.

“We have proof of an epidemic of passengers without masks riding every day,” union president Gary Watson said in a statement following the announcement of the driver who tested positive. The same statement noted that an RTC driver reported “standing room only, eight passengers without masks” on one bus.

The union tweeted a photo of a message they say was sent to drivers that reads, “Please wear your mask when in public. We are not to deny ridership for not having a mask, do not refuse riders. You will educate and encourage them to use one.”

And that’s the crux of the problem for union members, who say masks are optional for riders which endangers the health of drivers.

“Show me a local bar that serves 20,000 people day,” Watson said. “These vehicles are the rolling equivalent of Petri-dish ocean liners.”

The union issued complaints in late June that Keolis wasn’t following the governor’s mask mandate. They also said they’ve filed dozens of charges with the combined state/federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Labor Relations Board. Watson said the union is demanding that Keolis provide free regular coronavirus testing for all drivers and support staff.

Keolis said its contact-tracing analysis concluded that the employee’s exposure did not occur at work, and that no co-workers had close interactions with the employee.