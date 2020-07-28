INOVA invites artists to submit work for community campaign (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

INOVA luxury apartments at the Summit, the new apartment homes in South Reno geared toward creativity and a spirit of collaboration, launches a community campaign to celebrate local artists called The Art of Innovation.

Presented by Bob Klein of Klein Financial Corporation, Chip Bowlby of Reno Land, and DivcoWest, the Joint Venture developers of INOVA, The Art of Innovation community campaign is an expression of their commitment to build upon Reno’s identity as a leader in art and innovation.

“Inova, named for its commitment to innovation defines the next generation of Reno living, integrating innovation and art, with luxury and convenience to elevate residents to live life inspired,” Bowlby said. “This philosophy is woven in the property’s fabric, and we are bringing light to it in the form of a competition. The Art of Innovation competition gives artists a chance to connect and create work during a time when our community is looking to be inspired.”

The art competition will include a purse total of $10,000, with first, second and third place winners across three different categories chosen, as well as a Best in Show. Categories include photography, painting and sculpture. The top 50 entries will be included in a book, “The Art of Innovation” with the artists’ information and the cost of each piece shown.

Artists are invited to present existing work as well as original works of art yet to be produced. The deadline for the last submission will be August 30, 2020 and a $10 entry fee will be collected per entry. In addition, The Sierra Arts Foundation, a nonprofit art organization working with integrating art in schools, will work with local schools as they try to spark creativity with their students from home. INOVA will be awarding $3,500 for this unique student contest.

“Northern Nevada is a community fueled by arts and culture,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “During this time, when many of our residents are staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I see this competition as an opportunity for creatives to share their work and inspire others.”

This campaign invites local Reno artists, as well as others from across the nation, to create a visual expression that demonstrates what innovation means to them. Contest judges include Burning Man artist Andrew Johnstone; Executive Director of Artech and Project Manager for Playa Art at Burning Man, Maria Partridge; and retired Manager of Arts and Culture for the City of Reno, Christine Fey.

Johnstone, a British artist now living in the Bay Area, has been working on the design of “The Man,” the centerpiece of the Burning Man festival, each year since 2005. He is a muralist specializing in photo real trompe l’oeil (deceive the eye), and his clients recently have included The Smithsonian, Chabot Space and Science Center, Stanford Medical Center, Venice Biennale Arte, European Cultural Academy and NASA. Johnstone also became one of the Newzonia 500 ambassadors, a group of artists, scientists, Nobel laureates working on global and sustainable solutions for a world in crisis.

Both Partridge and Fey have strong roots in the local arts community, Partridge spearheading efforts to place temporary installations of Burning Man art in downtown Reno, and Fey who worked for two decades as the Arts and Culture Manager, and is the City Liaison to Artown and Sierra Arts Boards.

“Celebrating arts and culture within our community is essential,” Partridge said. “During this time of uncertainty, art can lift our spirits and provide a sense of community. Through The Art of Innovation competition, we seek to embrace the artists in our community and showcase their incredible work.”

For more information about the competition and how to enter, visit liveatinova.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.