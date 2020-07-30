Grow with Google provides Nevada small businesses with tools for times of uncertainty (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Google partners with U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

and the Nevada SBDC for Virtual Workshop

Today, on July 30th, Google co-hosted an online workshop with the Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Connected Commerce Council for Nevada as part of the tech company’s ‘Grow with Google’ initiative. ‘Grow with Google’ aims to help create economic opportunity in communities across the United States by providing free training, tools, and expertise for people across their country to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined the workshop to welcome participants and reinforce the importance of digital skills in Nevada.

“Nevada in particular has been hit hard by the economic impact of this pandemic, because of our hospitality and travel industries,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “As we move forward into this reshaped economy, it’s going to be even more important for businesses and workers to get support so they can recover and expand. That’s why accessible workforce development tools, like the ones Google provides, are critical. I’ll keep working in the Senate to get Nevadans the resources they need to weather this crisis, from broadband to small business loans to programs that retrain workers for new job opportunities.”

The virtual workshop, “Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely,” shared resources to help entrepreneurs manage their business during a crisis. Topics ranged from how to update critical business information online to best practices for virtual meetings and events.

In a recent study conducted by the Connected Commerce Council, a third of small business owners in the United States said that without digital tools they would have had to close all or part of their business due to COVID-19 and that they expect to continue relying on digital tools moving forward. Over 80-percent said they are interested in learning more about how digital tools can help their business in the future.

“More than 151,000 Nevada businesses used Google tools to connect with customers in the last year,” shared Google Public Policy Manager, Lauren Lambert. “‘The goal of this free ‘Grow with Google’ workshop is to provide more business owners across the state, especially in underserved communities, an opportunity to successfully harness the power of the internet for their success.”

Local nonprofits – libraries, government agencies, educational institutions, and more – were also be invited to join the ‘Grow with Google’ partner program, a free network for local organizations which provides a range of training content, tools, and promotional materials, as well as best practices to continue sharing ‘Grow with Google’ resources with their community.

“The Nevada SBDC prides itself on providing Nevada’s small business community with the resources they need to succeed. Partnering with Grow With Google has allowed us to expand our online-workshop capabilities and increased small business access to the digital tools and skills that are so desperately needed in today’s economic climate. We’d like to thank Google and Senator Cortez Masto for their support and partnership in hosting these events.” said Nevada SBDC State Director Sam Males.

In Google’s most recent Economic Impact Report, businesses in Nevada generated $3.37 billion in economic activity by using Google’s search and advertising tools. The full report details Google’s economic impact state-by-state, and features the stories of businesses fueling that growth, creating job opportunities, and transforming their communities. To learn more about free trainings for small businesses, visit https://grow.google/events/.

About ‘Grow with Google’

‘Grow with Google’ draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through this initiative, we aim to help everyone across America – those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses. For more information, please visit Google.com/grow.

