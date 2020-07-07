fbpx
Government

Greg Street gets partial makeover

By ThisIsReno
Greg St. to get rehabilitation. Image: RTC.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is set to start a roadway rehabilitation project on Greg Street in Sparks on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The project includes the rehabilitation Greg Street from McCarran Boulevard to the railroad tracks just east of Spice Island Drive.

RTC will also add new sidewalks between McCarran Boulevard and Spice Island Drive and improve pedestrian ramps and crosswalks. This segment of Greg Street will be smoother and safer when the improvements are complete.

The project is anticipated to take about five weeks to complete. Drivers can anticipate lane reductions during the construction process, which will include both daytime and nighttime construction work.

The RTC will provide detour information before a closure.

SOURCE: RTC.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

