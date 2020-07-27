Google provides free online workshop for Nevada small businesses (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Google is partnering with U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, the Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and the Connected Commerce Council for Nevada to co-host an online workshop for small business owners.

As part of the tech company’s ‘Grow with Google’ initiative, the workshop is designed to help small businesses with online tools for times of uncertainty. Topics range from how to update critical business information online to best practices for virtual meetings and events.

WHAT: Grow with Google’s virtual workshop, “Connect with Customers and Manage Your

Business Remotely”

WHO: This workshop is open to all Nevada small business owners.

WHERE: To register, please visit g.co/Grow/NVSmallBiz

WHEN: Thursday, July 30, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PDT

About ‘Grow with Google’

‘Grow with Google’ draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through this initiative, we aim to help everyone across America – those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses. For more information, please visit Google.com/grow.