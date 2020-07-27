Carson Canyon Railbike Tours deliver an experience unlike any other in Nevada (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

A New Way of Sightseeing Rolls Out in Carson City August 8th

All aboard! Visit Carson City, in partnership with the V&T Railway Commission, have announced an all-new attraction unlike any other in northern Nevada. It’s not a train, it’s not a bike, but it is the Carson Canyon Railbike Tours.

Railbikes are power assisted, recumbent style pedal bikes that safely ride on top of a railroad track. Visitors will trek on an easy and fun-filled round trip in and out of the Carson River Canyon for five miles via the V&T Railway Commission’s canyon tracks. These specialized railbikes are equipped with customized wheels which deter derailments and provide riders with a smooth trip above the scenic canyon. The optional pedal-assist motors make the two percent grade out of the Carson River Canyon comfortable and easy.

“Carson City is the only place in northern Nevada that you’re going to find this extraordinary experience,” said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “People of all ages can enjoy a scenic ride into the beautiful Carson River Canyon while socially distancing and getting a little exercise. We invite you to have a one-of-a-kind experience along a historic train route and then enjoy all the fun activities and amenities that Carson City has to offer.”

Each tour is guided by a Freedom Rail host, who will escort the railbikes from the Eastgate Depot into the canyon which offers a variety of vista views and Instagrammable moments. A curved canyon track will add excitement to the experience. A rest stop near the Eureka Mill site will provide an opportunity for riders to take a break, enjoy the area and allow the guides to turn the railbike around for the trip back which will go past the Depot, cross the V&T Railway Hwy 50 bridge to the historic Halfway House site before turning back to the Depot to end the tour. Riders will enjoy historical commentary at each turn around point.

Freedom Rail, of Utica, N.Y., is the maker and operating entity of the Carson Canyon railbike operation. The bikes which are innovative, easy-to-peddle and manufactured in the U.S. are a great fit for V&T Railway’s canyon track and their railbikes provide a safe and unique way for people to access the breathtaking beauty of Carson City that they may not have been able to see before.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Freedom Rail and Visit Carson City to offer such a new and different way to witness the beauty of our area,” said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager of operations for the V&T Railway Commission. “Visitors and locals alike of all ages will be able to create new memories while enjoying the Carson River Canyon’s grandeur.”

Carson City railbikes are located at the Eastgate Depot at 4650 Eastgate Siding Road in Carson City. Railbikes will run Tuesday-Sunday, four times a day 10:00 a.m., noon, 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Excursions are $45 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at vtrailway.com. Admission includes water and a small snack for each rider. Children must be six years or older and accompanied by an adult. There is a small storage bin on the railbike to store cell phones, water and other compact items. Once riders arrive back at the depot, they may purchase memorabilia at the V&T Railway gift shop. Bikes will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each ride to ensure passenger safety. Masks will be required when in the depot.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit vtrailway.com or call (877) 724-5007.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.