Blend x Engine 8: A pop-up series (sponsored)

Blend Catering continues their pop up series at Engine 8 Urban Winery, on Thursday, July 23rd at 6:00pm. Dedicated to bringing local flavors to the community and located in the heart of Victorian Square, Engine 8 will be pairing a red or white wine, by the glass with Blend’s Caribbean creation. Their spacious, yet relaxing outdoor patio invites friends and family to come and enjoy a tasty pop up with Blend Catering!

The $25 ticket includes a delicious Caribbean-style meal, complimented by a side dish and paired with a red or white wine provided by Engine 8. Tickets to the event are linked HERE. We would love to see you there!

Menu choices include (choose one):

Cuban style crispy mojo pork belly Jamaican style jerk chicken thighs, grilled over charcoal Jamaican style jerk cauliflower (vegetarian option)

All entrees come with:

Garlic rice

Black beans

Maduros (sweet plantains)

Pickled onions

Cilantro/lime/habanero hot sauce

Dessert ($5)

Add $5 for fresh, made-to-order Key lime pie doughnuts: lime doughnut batter, key lime curd, graham cracker sugar.

