A conversation to debunk myths about local news

By ThisIsReno
Washoe County answered questions from the news media about its COVID-19 testing process. Image: Eric Marks.
Reno news media reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Eric Marks.

Complaining about the bias of news sources has become national sport. But when people have critical questions about local emergencies – fires, COVID-19, school closures, legislative decisions – where should they turn? What news can be trusted and how can it be found in the avalanche of information from social media, web sources, TV, radio and print?

Nevada News Alliance hosts a conversation with local journalists about what makes news trustworthy and how to find it. Journalists will talk about the steps they take to test the accuracy of information they share and how to find it. They will take questions from Zoom participants and over social media about news bias and how to build a healthy news diet.

The conversation will be held on Zoom and Facebook on Thursday, July 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. Panelists include:

  • Caesar Andrews, Professor and Leonard Distinguished Chair in Media Ethics and Writing, Reynolds School of Journalism, University of Nevada, Reno
  • Bob Conrad, Editor/Publisher, This is Reno
  • Brian Duggan, Executive Editor, Reno Gazette-Journal
  • Kris Vagner, Editor/Publisher, Double Scoop – Arts in Nevada
  • Donica Mensing, Associate Dean, Reynolds School of Journalism, moderator

Sign up on the Facebook event page or at NevadaNewsAlliance.com to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the day of the event.

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

