Unique Sandwiches (and other stuff)

Yosh’s Unique Deli packs in loads of flavor

As the world opens back up, we’re seeing an interesting mix of dine-in service and takeout/delivery options throughout Reno’s foodie scene, all with social distancing protocols in place. Usually, Yosh’s is packed at lunchtime every day of the week, but I have a feeling a lack of in-office workers and an uptick in to-go orders is to blame for the change.

The upside? We don’t have to wait very long to sink our teeth into a signature sandwich.

Yosh’s Unique Deli prides itself on serving, well, unique food. Their salad, soup and sandwich combinations aren’t what you’d see on a traditional deli menu, instead offering gourmet casual fare without the gourmet price.

My go-to order from Yosh’s is the veggie ($8.49). This specialty sandwich is meatless but missing nothing. Cucumber salad, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and sprouts are piled high on your choice of bread—the Dutch crunch is a popular option—spread with aioli and topped with pepper jack cheese and oil and vinegar. The sandwich offers a lot of crunch and is never in jeopardy of being dry. Instead the combination of oil, vinegar and aioli lend to a sandwich that is both decadent and flavorful, albeit a little messy.

It’s just one in a long line-up of specialty sandwiches, none of which I’ve regretted trying yet and each packed with flavors you cannot easily recreate at home (unless you’re somewhat of a chef).

An orzo salad with apples, dried cranberries, and a whole lot more from Yosh’s. Image: Courtesy Yosh’s.

On hot days, the overflowing salads packed with greens and proteins are a refreshing choice for a lunchtime pick-me-up.

The salmon niçoise ($14.99) boasts grilled salmon served over mixed greens, red potatoes, Kalamata olives, capers, cucumbers, green beans and red onion, drizzled with a citrus and vinegar-heavy lemon vinaigrette. When ordered to go, the salmon is separated so as not to warm or saturate the lettuce and other fresh veggies.

While menu staples like the Cinque Terre sandwich ($8.49) and smoked tri-tip ($8.49) are more than enough to make this a repeat spot for customers, the rotating menu of specials keeps things fresh. Every day there are new delectable items gracing the counter-serve eatery, including international favorites like the Korean beef sandwich offered back in February.

Free delivery has become a staple of the pandemic and may continue even as the restaurant returns to normal (though you’ll have to call ahead to be sure) and take-out is also a solid option for those nearby.

Regardless of how you order, don’t skimp on the sides. If you’re hungry, the potato salad, veggie pasta and assorted quiches are all good ways to compliment your meal and the homemade lemon bars, Kahlua brownies and seasonal desserts are treats perfect to end a meal or to store for later.

The Details

Order: online http://yoshsdeli.com/ or call 775.853.9674

Visit: 85 Foothill Rd. #4, Reno, Nev. 89511

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.