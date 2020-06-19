The Reno Phil rebuilds 52nd concert season to meet government guidelines (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil announced that it will be rebuilding the performance schedule and artistic programming for the 2020-21 season to adhere to current government guidelines and protect the health of musicians and audiences.

The Reno Phil’s 52nd season was initially unveiled in February of 2020, but after cancelling and postponing more than a dozen performances through August of 2020, the Board of Directors has made the decision to start recrafting the season from scratch in order to get back into the concert hall as soon as possible. The programming originally slated for 2020-21 will be moved in large part to the following year along with any tickets sold.

“The Reno Phil is committed to bringing exceptional musical experiences to Reno, Sparks, and all of northern Nevada,” said Tim Young, Reno Phil President and CEO. “Our musicians, board and staff are making plans to do exactly that over the next year, in concerts that can be safely performed and enjoyed and with appropriately sized ensembles and audiences.”

Unfortunately, social distancing and the symphony do not work together harmoniously. The Reno Phil is hopeful that concerts can resume sooner than anticipated, but is prepared to be flexible without continually disappointing the orchestra and audiences with performance cancellation notices.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve experienced so much that is unknown and so much change. As we look toward next season, more than anything we want to offer wonderful musical experiences that we are sure we can deliver,” said Laura Jackson, Reno Phil Music Director and Conductor. “There is so much incredible music that the Reno Phil can perform even in a socially distant environment–intimate gems for smaller ensembles. This is a unique opportunity to engage with this rich and varied repertoire and I am very much looking forward to it.”

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

