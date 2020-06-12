TEDxReno returns with online event June 27 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

TEDxReno will return to the region with an online event on June 27, 2020. This inspiring event will bring viewers an engaging and motivational combination of pre-recorded presentations and interviews with regional leaders. Topics and issues will cover the ever-changing and resilient environment in which Nevada and we, as a society, find ourselves, from impacts of COVID-19 to civil unrest.

The free event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 27 and will include a virtual lunch break where participants can join live, and virtual breakout sessions with speakers and other experts to continue conversations about the topics presented. The event will conclude by 2:00 p.m.

TEDxReno originated in 2013 and operated through 2015. Now, and after three years as the licensee for TEDxUniversityofNevada, Bret Simmons was determined to bring the spirit of TEDx back to the community by re-applying for the TEDxReno license in 2020, which will begin with this virtual event, and be followed by a live event planned for 2021.

“We are excited to bring TEDxReno back to our communities and believe the online event will be an enticing kick-off to the new and revived TEDxReno event,” said Simmons. “The event will re-engage people who love the TED concept and the topics that TED embraces, and we hope that all will be able to join us for this free online event. You will walk away empowered, refreshed and inspired.”

Speakers confirmed to date are: Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Kaya Stanley, entrepreneur/ co-owner of Old Granite Street and community philanthropist, Danny DeLaRosa, vice president at Greater Nevada Credit Union, Emily Jaenson, general manager of the Reno Aces, Christine Zack of Capability Health, and Trudy Larson, MD, infectious disease specialist and Dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Community Health Sciences. More speakers will be announced in the near future.

Kylie Rowe, entrepreneur and public speaker from Reno and Las Vegas, will serve as the moderator for the event. The event is sponsored by JamPro Music Factory and KPS3 Marketing.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Please visit Eventbrite to register.

For more information, please visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/3921.

