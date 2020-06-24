fbpx
Featured

Takeaways: NV Dems host candidate call to discuss November election (opinion)

By Don Dike Anukam
A county worker counts ballots in the June 2020 primary election. Image: Trevor Bexon
Nevada Democrats appear to be readying for fighting position for the November election based on a June 23 NV Dems call with Democratic candidates on the ballot. Besides highlighting a number of races, the call was a chance to showcase the issues and concerns that were on minds of the leaders of the state party other major Nevada Democratic leaders.

The first takeaway is that the impacts and barriers that the coronavirus has placed on the party’s traditional grassroots campaigns has not hampered their ability to adapt to general election mode.

Second, in Nevada’s Congressional District 2 the newly christened Democratic Congressional candidate Patricia Ackerman looks to make that race a competitive one against incumbent Mark Amodei, making a very compelling case.

 Lastly, election processes matter. The primary election will definitely be under some review, suggested Assemblyman Jason Frierson, and there could be a push for improvements, efficiency, and access based on long lines and images of Clark County voters waiting long into the night to cast their votes.

Ultimately, it appears that the Nevada Dems are working to present a united front, and according to U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, “they’re riding with Biden” for November. Now it’s a matter of time to see how it all plays out and what happens next as the general election matchups go on.

Submitted opinions do not represent the views of ThisisReno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article here.

Don Dike Anukam

Don Dike-Anukam is a Reno native attending college in northern Nevada. He has been involved in activist politics for 15 years on and off, and has been involved in multiple campaigns in multiple positions in that time. He also was a college radio political, news, and talk-show host covering a range of stories from hostage standoffs, fires, interviews, and public speeches.

