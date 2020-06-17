Sun Valley Boulevard construction to start June 22

Phase one of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Sun Valley Boulevard improvement project, from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway, begins June 22 and will likely continue through the end of the year. This $8 million phase of the project is funded by local fuel tax revenues.

Two lanes will remain open and homes and businesses along the corridor will remain accessible, but RTC said drivers should anticipate lane and potential intersection closures. For example, during paving operations, one-way northbound traffic will be in place along Sun Valley Boulevard. Advance notice will be given for such disruptions.

Drivers coming from Sparks are also encouraged to use Pyramid Highway instead of cutting through to Sun Valley Boulevard, when possible.

Improvements during phase one include:

Two new pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacon crossings at Quartz Lane and Middle Fork Drive

Dedicated left-turn lane from northbound Sun Valley Boulevard to Staci Way

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

New sidewalks and bike lanes

Drainage improvements

New pavement

An upgraded traffic signal at Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Street and a reconfiguration of the intersection to improve safety

Aesthetic improvements

RTC gathered community feedback on the project earlier this spring before finalizing details in May. Project maps are available at SunValleyBlvd.org/media. To learn more about the project and get construction updates, please visit SunValleyBlvd.org.