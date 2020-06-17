fbpx
Home > Featured > Sun Valley Boulevard construction to start June 22
Featured

Sun Valley Boulevard construction to start June 22

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
construction traffic cones
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Phase one of the Regional Transportation Commission’s Sun Valley Boulevard improvement project, from 7th Avenue to Highland Ranch Parkway, begins June 22 and will likely continue through the end of the year. This $8 million phase of the project is funded by local fuel tax revenues.

Two lanes will remain open and homes and businesses along the corridor will remain accessible, but RTC said drivers should anticipate lane and potential intersection closures. For example, during paving operations, one-way northbound traffic will be in place along Sun Valley Boulevard. Advance notice will be given for such disruptions.

Drivers coming from Sparks are also encouraged to use Pyramid Highway instead of cutting through to Sun Valley Boulevard, when possible.

Improvements during phase one include:

  • Two new pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacon crossings at Quartz Lane and Middle Fork Drive
  • Dedicated left-turn lane from northbound Sun Valley Boulevard to Staci Way
  • Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements
  • New sidewalks and bike lanes
  • Drainage improvements
  • New pavement
  • An upgraded traffic signal at Sun Valley Boulevard/7th Street and a reconfiguration of the intersection to improve safety
  • Aesthetic improvements

RTC gathered community feedback on the project earlier this spring before finalizing details in May. Project maps are available at SunValleyBlvd.org/media. To learn more about the project and get construction updates, please visit SunValleyBlvd.org.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Seniors displeased with placement of Midtown bus stop

RTC solicits feedback on proposed transit service changes

Roadwork at Prater Way and South McCarran starts...

Traffic improvements coming to N. McCarran Blvd., Red...

RTC launches new FlexRIDE, adjusts some routes

RTC continues to fast track Midtown construction

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend