RTC mandates masks on buses after Teamsters complain

By Carla O’Day and Bob Conrad

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County today reminded the community that masks are required when riding transit and those without masks will be provided one.

This applies to RTC RIDE buses, Regional Connector and FlexRIDE service, along with RTC ACCESS para-transit service.

“The health and safety of transit passengers and contracted transit drivers are the RTC’s top priorities,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said in a statement. “We want people to know they can ride safely with RTC. To date, there have been no COVID-19 cases reported among transit passengers or transit drivers.”

Free masks for riders

Transit riders may use their personal face covering or request a free one from RTC customer service at the 4th Street Station, 200 East Fourth St. in downtown Reno, or Centennial Plaza, 1421 Victorian Avenue in Sparks.

Passengers are also encouraged to practice social distancing.

ACCESS drivers have masks available on board for transit passengers, and RTC RIDE contractor Keolis has face-covering dispensers on order to install on buses. Increased transit vehicle sanitization remains in place and RTC is in the process of installing hand-sanitizing stations on each bus.

The complimentary masks are being offered for transit passengers with aid from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Department of Homeland Security.

The agencies also collectively provided 1,500 masks for RTC employees.

An RTC bus rider not wearing a mask. Image provided by Gary Watson of Teamsters Local 533. Watson said the photo was taken today, June 30, 2020.

Masks not optional for drivers either

Drivers, who work for Keolis North America, RTC’s operator, are required to wear masks or they will be sent home, RTC officials announced.

RTC’s announcement came in the wake of Teamsters Local 533 issuing complaints about Keolis and RTC for allegedly not following the governor’s mask mandate issued last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Teamsters represent the bus drivers and other personnel.

“What a difference a day makes,” said Teamsters spokesperson Andrew Barbano in response to RTC’s press release today. “Perhaps we’ve gone from grudging turnabout to a full 180, given the subcontractor’s (Keolis) previous stonewalling–which may not be over.”

Teamsters President Gary Watson last week accused local Keolis rep Abul Hassan of ignoring the governor’s mandate.

A sign at the RTC 4th Street Station. Image: Bob Conrad

“Hassan has come up with a nit-pickety rationale for not enforcing the governor’s very sensible and very necessary order,” Watson said. “Hassan is treating masks as optional and told me that if people want one, they can go to either the Reno or Sparks downtown terminals during office hours and ask.

“However, not every passenger goes through those hubs. What’s wrong with drivers handing masks to passengers as they board?” Watson asked. “They’re not enforcing it. Now this is a safety concern.”

RTC officials said today, however, masks were required on busses effective June 26. Photos provided to This Is Reno, taken today, show not all passengers are following that mandate.

RTC’s downtown location also had signs today saying masks were recommended but not required.

“We recommend wearing face coverings,” signs at station entrances indicated.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive issued June 24 requires people wear masks in indoor public spaces and in other situations, including on public transit.

Keolis North America did not return a request for comment sent to the company’s media account.