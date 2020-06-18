RPD seeks assistance to ID suspects in battery of This Is Reno journalist

RPD seeks to identify the woman in the grey tank top and blue head wrap in connection with an assault of a local journalist.

FROM RENO POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Reno Police Detectives are actively investigating a battery case involving a local Reno journalist who was downtown reporting on the riots, which happened Saturday May 30.

The depicted suspects (see photo below) battered the journalist, who was in front of City Hall, due to him recording their actions damaging City Hall. Detectives are seeking the assistance from our community in order to identify these suspects.

Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.