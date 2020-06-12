Reno Ice hires management team

Reno Ice is one step closer to its goal. This week the organization’s board of directors announced the addition of three staff members to manage the rink and its programs.

The management team includes:

Richard Beck as General Manager, who comes to Reno Ice with over 20 years’ experience in the ice rink industry. In that time, he’s held numerous positions, earned several certifications, and served as General Manager at various facilities in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

Mike Harder as Hockey Director, who has coached for 6 years at his alma mater Division I Colgate University where he had been an All-American and Hobey Baker finalist. Harder played 13 seasons professionally for the American Hockey League and European Hockey League. He also founded IPH Hockey, a skills-based development program in Connecticut that has trained over 1200 youth and collegiate players.

Joanie Malarchuk as Figure Skating Director. Malarchuk has coached all levels of Freestyle in her more than 37 years of Figure and Power Skating, and taken skaters to Nationals and Collegiate Championships. She has an extensive list of credentials and certifications.

Reno Ice will sponsor and develop programs that bring cultural, recreational and entertainment opportunities to the area for youth and adults, local residents and visitors, and will strengthen the new recreational economic base for the city.

More information can be found by visiting RenoIce.org.