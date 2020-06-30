REMSA community advisory: Pedestrian and bicycle safety (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

With more pedestrians and bicyclists on the road and in your neighborhood, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) advises on how you can stay safe and active outdoors as Nevada continues with its Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan. While walking, running, hiking or riding your bike is great exercise for you and your family, there are a few tips to keep in mind so you can remain safe regardless of which activity you are doing.

Safety tips for pedestrians

Always practice mindful walking. If there is no sidewalk and you have to walk in the road, always walk facing traffic so you can see any car that approaches.

Plan your activity. A new study advises people to walk about 12-15 feet away to maintain safe social distancing or about 30 feet for running and slow biking. When cycling fast, bicyclists should keep at least 60 feet apart.

Tips for crossing the street: Cross only at corners or marked crosswalks. Stop at the curb or the edge of the road. Stop and look left, then right, then left again before you step into the street.

If a car is parked where you are crossing, make sure there is no driver in the car. Then, go to the edge of the car and look left-right-left until no cars are coming. Keep looking for cars while you are crossing, and remember, walk. Don’t run.

Safety tips for bicyclists

Always wear a properly fitted helmet and use rear and front lights on your bike.

Dress to be seen. Brightly colored clothing makes it easier for drivers to see you during the daytime. At night, you need to wear special reflective material on your shoes, cap or jacket to reflect the headlights of cars coming toward you.

Remember that a bicycle is a vehicle. You must follow all traffic laws and obey street signs, signals, and road markings.

Stay alert, ride single file no matter where you are. Be sure to use appropriate hand signals.

For more information please visit: http://visionzerotruckeemeadows.com/resources/

About REMSA

REMSA is a high-performance, high-value private healthcare organization and emergency medical services agency serving northern Nevada since 1986. We are a private, nonprofit, community-based organization funded only by user fees with no local community tax subsidy. Through an exclusive franchise agreement, REMSA provides Washoe County’s 420,000 residents with 24/7 ALS and ILS ground ambulance services. REMSA encompasses Care Flight, a regional helicopter, airplane and ground critical care transport service; Care Flight also operates Care Flight Ground in Plumas County. REMSA offers a Nevada-licensed, post-secondary educational institution, a state-of-the-art, fully accredited medical 9-1-1 dispatch communications center, a Tactical Emergency Medical Support team and special events EMS teams. REMSA and Care Flight are Always Ready.

