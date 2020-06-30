Pops on the River and the Reno Phil Present: Pops at Home! (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Annual fundraising event Pops on the River presents a virtual experience! Join us for Pops at Home and support the symphony and the summer event that you love.

Check out our Pops at Home Party Pack for backyard Pops on the River inspired gatherings with friends.

Enter our Photo Contest for a chance to win a VIP table with catered dinner at the 2021 Pops on the River & other prizes.

Join us on Facebook for our Virtual Pops on the River where we take a look back at 26 years of fun with special guests, hosted by Laura Jackson!

Help the Reno Phil reach our fundraising goal of $40,000!

This event is a visual showcase of the creativity that lives in our Reno community. We know that each table represents a labor of love from the minds of you and your table-mates and your hard work is a large part of what makes Pops on the River such a spectacle for the senses.

We are taking a look back at 25 years of creativity & fun for a special year of bragging rights & awards. For those eager for a creative outlet, we are introducing a new category: Best Quarantine.

Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for a People’s Choice style voting – the photo with the most likes will win a priority placement table with catering at the 2021 Pops on the River event. Winners in each category will win a $100 gift card from either Stone House Café, Skyline Café or Washoe Public House; and 2 bottles of wine for your 2021 table.

For more information on how to submit, please visit renophil.com/pops-at-home/.

ENTRY CATEGORIES

Most Historic

Most Elegant

Most Outrageous

Best Drinkable Concoction

Best Quarantine Theme

Pops on the River is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Reno Phil, and the dollars raised from the event allow us to bring the community music all year long. The Reno Phil hosts several free concerts annually, supports a robust music education program for our kids, and performs classical & pops with our professional orchestra and volunteer chorus throughout the year. If you are able, please consider making a gift to the Reno Phil today.

