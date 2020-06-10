fbpx
PODCAST: Reno responds to George Floyd’s death

By Bob Conrad
Image: Trevor Bexon

George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25. Four police officers have been charged with his death. Those charges include murder and manslaughter. 

Floyd’s death triggered reactions around the world, including here in Reno. 

Don Dike Anukam attended a Black Lives Matter rally on May 30 reporting for This Is Reno. We hear from one of the rally organizers and go to the Reno Police station where rioting began.

Don also takes us into City Hall the morning after it faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages from vandals.

Lucia Starbuck also contributed to this report.

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

