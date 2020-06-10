PODCAST: Reno responds to George Floyd’s death

George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25. Four police officers have been charged with his death. Those charges include murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death triggered reactions around the world, including here in Reno.



Don Dike Anukam attended a Black Lives Matter rally on May 30 reporting for This Is Reno. We hear from one of the rally organizers and go to the Reno Police station where rioting began.

Don also takes us into City Hall the morning after it faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages from vandals.



Lucia Starbuck also contributed to this report.

