Patio eats at Twisted Fork

Well, we’re back to eating in restaurants again. I’m loving that most eateries are still offering curbside pickup for those not ready to dine out, but it’s also nice to have the option if you want it.

At Twisted Fork, both the inside and outside of the restaurant is open with social distancing protocols in place—more space between tables and hand sanitizer stations wherever you look. My favorite dining-in COVID hack is eating al fresco, where surroundings feel just a little bit safer. And with the huge patio with a view of the mountains in the distance, I couldn’t think of a better place to watch the sunset over a margarita than Twisted Fork.

A long-time favorite—and a staple of the menu—is the Pastor Pork Tacos. The presentation of this shareable plate, which is also acceptable as a standalone meal, is half of the fun. A tiny cast iron pot is filled with the orange chili-marinated pastor pork, caramelized onions, charred pineapple and pickled cabbage. Next to it sits a ramekin of chili morita salsa and a stack of mini corn tortillas so you can build your own tacos.

The flavors in this dish are a favorite. You catch subtle hints of every ingredient and the sweetness of the pineapple and onions balances the mild spice. Plus, the vibrant colors make the meal fun.

The classic Caesar salad at Twisted Fork. Image: Nora Tarte

Reno’s warm summers mean salad is an appropriate choice for dinner, especially when dining outside. I followed up my tacos with a classic Caesar. The salads here don’t skimp and are certainly not small. The Caesar is served as a bed of romaine lettuce drizzled with Caesar vinaigrette, sprinkled with parmigiano reggiano and finished with garlic sourdough croutons. If you’re hungry—or didn’t give in to an appetizer—add protein. Choose between chicken, salmon, NY steak, Cajun prawns or seared ahi.

If a classic Caesar isn’t exciting enough, go for a more signature taste. The hardest part will be choosing between the fruit-forward Pear and Apple Salad—featuring roasted pears, crispy apples, blue cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts over mixed greens—or the Chopped BLTA Salad—iceberg lettuce served with tomatoes, red onions, smoked bacon, avocado and blue cheese dressing.

The stars of the show, however, just may be the cocktails. The refreshing list is always evolving as staff dreams up seasonal concoctions every few months. A staple of summer, it’s hard to say no to a margarita on a hot day. Add in some fresh summer fruits, and I dare you to order anything else.

We sampled both flavors. Served on the rocks with a salted rim (unless otherwise requested) in a mason jar, the margaritas offer a hint of flavor without taking away from the classic margarita taste. Choose between sweet pineapple or purple-hued blackberry. For something a bit spicier, order up an El Jefe 2.0. The house-infused berry cilantro vodka and pineapple juice is a refreshing base for the more kicked-up ingredients, including serrano peppers—served in a bucket glass.

Details

Online: https://www.twistedforkreno.com/ or call: 775-853-6033

Visit: 1191 Steamboat Pkwy., #1400, Reno, NV 89521

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Closed Sunday

