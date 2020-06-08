Nevada DMV starts phased reopening June 15

Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its branch offices starting Monday, June 15 with limited services, social distancing requirements, and modified operations.

Nevada’s DMV director, Julie Butler, said the goal as they reopen is to serve those who need it most during the first 30 days. With that in mind, the phased reopening will limit services to those who have been the most impacted during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

Customers should visit the DMV website, dmvnv.com, before visiting an office to determine which of the following three groups they fall within:

Do it online or at a kiosk – it is more important than ever to use the DMV’s alternate services

– it is more important than ever to use the DMV’s alternate services It can wait – An automatic extension on expired documents is in effect. Other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades

– An automatic extension on expired documents is in effect. Other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades Be prepared if you do come in – Visit the website, gather all necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance

At the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno, DMV staff will be walking the lines outside the offices using these same three steps. Customers who can use alternate services or wait until a later time will be directed to do so.

Customers who can legally drive should avoid visiting the DMV for at least the first 30 days. Any driver’s license or other DMV document that has an expiration date from March 16 through July 14 has an automatic extension. The DMV website has an extension letter motorists can print and present to law enforcement. There is no rush to renew.

Other key points customers should be advised of with the DMV reopening are:

Customers who are served may be asked to wait outside in their vehicle until called.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed including a 50 percent occupancy limit, not waiting indoors for any extended period, six feet of physical space between people, and face masks.

Rural offices will allow only ten customers inside at one time. Rural offices will serve only customers from their local area. Do not drive from Las Vegas or Reno to rural offices.

Appointments and driving skills tests will be available beginning June 15 by appointment only; no stand-by tests will be allowed. To ensure safety, drive examiners will be wearing full personal protective equipment including face shields, rubber gloves and gowns.

The DMV is also implementing two new technology services that were in the planning stages prior to the COVID-19 closure.

The MyDMV online services portal, at dmvnv.com/mydmv, now allows motorists to set up an account without using a Social Security number. This enables approximately 60,000 Driver Authorization Card holders to have full access to DMV online services including address changes, duplicate licenses and vehicle registration cancellation. MyDMV also now asks all customers to answer security questions as an added security enhancement.

The second new technology service will benefit walk-in customers at DMV field offices. “Mobile Ticket” will allow customers to check in and join the line by using their cell phones to scan a QR code or entering a web address. Mobile Ticket will send text messages showing the customer where they stand in line, allowing the customer to wait elsewhere, even away from the DMV.