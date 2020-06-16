May Museum prepares to reopen (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Wilbur D. May Museum will reopen its doors to the public on Wednesday, June 24. The Museum closed in mid-March to support statewide efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. Museums are included in Governor Sisolak’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan under Phase 2 of the reopening guidelines.

“As difficult as it was to close, we know it was necessary for the health of our community,” says Assistant Curator Samantha Szesciorka. “We are excited to welcome visitors back with some safety restrictions.”

The May Museum’s reopening guidelines will require all staff and visitors to wear masks inside the building until further notice. In addition, capacity will be reduced in the museum collection, art gallery, store, and restrooms. Staff will clean and disinfect high-touch areas frequently during operating hours and conduct a deep cleaning of the facility at the end of each day.

“The last thing we want is to contribute to a spike in COVID cases, so we will be cautious and thorough in our reopening,” Szesciorka says. “Things can change quickly, so we will continue to monitor the recommendations of our local leaders and health officials and make adjustments as needed.”

The Museum canceled many of its programs for the remainder of 2020 but will host an Artown exhibition during the month of July. “America the Beautiful!” will showcase oil paintings, acrylic, watercolors, pastels, and mixed media works from the Latimer Art Club. The exhibition will be on display from July 1 – 31. Admission is free and all paintings will be available for purchase.

Located within Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, the Wilbur D. May Center is managed by the Washoe County Community Services Department and continues to receive generous support from the Wilbur May Foundation. For more information visit www.maycenter.com.

