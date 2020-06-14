fbpx
Man runs into traffic, struck by RPD vehicle

By Eric Marks
A man collided with an RPD vehicle after running into traffic in downtown Reno Saturday night. Image: Eric Marks
At approximately midnight Saturday, June 13 an unidentified man sprinted into oncoming traffic at the corner of Sierra and E. 2nd St. The man, who later identified himself as “Edgar,” ran into and was hit by a Reno Police Car going approximately 30 mph after narrowly escaping being struck head-on by another vehicle.

This Is Reno’s Eric Marks witnessed the entire event from his vehicle only feet away.

The man was being pursued by another unidentified man who claimed he had witnessed him “snatch a purse from a lady down the street.” The witness said he had pursued “Edgar” for blocks before getting out of his car and chasing the alleged thief, while yelling threats in an apparent attempt to apprehend him.

With no warning, “Edgar” leapt into oncoming traffic and attempted to make it across three lanes of fast-moving traffic on Sierra Street when he collided with an oncoming Reno Police car. The man bounced into the air and backwards into another lane. The officer, who was driving in a normal manner, immediately stopped.

“Edgar,” after recognizing the officer, attempted to flee the scene in a bizarre attempt to escape. Reno Police detained him momentarily before he collapsed into the street. Emergency vehicles were on the scene within minutes and administered first aid to the man, who repeatedly said, “My chest hurts.”

At this time This Is Reno has not confirmed the man’s true identity and his condition is unknown, as are any pending charges.

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiast and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and he offers private photography instruction.

