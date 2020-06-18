Law library: Contactless book lending service and book drop re-opening (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Second Judicial District Court announces the all-new Contactless Book Lending Service and the reopening of the book return drop.

“In response to COVID-19, the Washoe County Law Library has evolved to continue to meet the needs of its patrons, from providing the virtual Lawyer in the Library program to introducing an online chat box,” said Judge Connie Steinheimer, Chair of the Law Library Board. “We are pleased these services are available to help our court patrons with the resources that they need.”

Here are some frequently asked questions:

Where is the book return drop?

The book return, located in the lobby of 1 South Sierra Street is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items being returned will be checked in fine free at this time.

When is the Contactless Book Lending Service available?

Pick up times are as follows: Tuesday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.



How does the Contactless Book Lending Service work?

Patrons may place books on hold via three options: Going on to the online catalog and placing a hold online Request holds by calling (775) 328-3250. Please have your library card number ready. Emailing: [email protected] ; please include your library card number within the message.

If you place holds online through our catalog, call (775) 328-3250 or email [email protected] to schedule a pick-up appointment. Staff will provide you with a contact phone number to call on the day of your pick-up.

to schedule a pick-up appointment. Staff will provide you with a contact phone number to call on the day of your pick-up. On the day of your pick-up, park near 75 Court Street and call. You will receive instructions from staff on how to pick up your items. Patrons will be asked to go to the courthouse steps and stay at least 6 feet away from library staff Library staff will make visual contact with the patron outside the courthouse and place a bag containing the book(s) on the steps of 75 Court Street The due date of the items will be noted on the bag



Who can use this service and how long can I have the books?

Curbside service is available for all patrons who have a valid and eligible library card. Cardholders that have fines of $10 or more are not eligible for this service.

Lending periods will follow the current Library Card Policy.

About the Second Judicial District Court:

The Second Judicial District Court was established in 1910. The mission of the Second Judicial District Court is to provide timely, fair and efficient administration of justice under the law, in a manner that instills and sustains the public’s confidence in the judicial system. The Family Division of the Second Judicial District Court was established in 1990. The mission of the Second Judicial District Court’s Family Division is to provide fair, efficient, accessible justice under the law, which encourages alternative and non-adversarial dispute resolution, in a manner that serves the public and sustains confidence in the judicial branch of government. To learn more, please visit the Second Judicial District Court’s website at www.washoecourts.com.

