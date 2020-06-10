In Plain Sight Marketing lands Feeding Pets of the Homeless (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Carson City HQ’d Non-Profit Pivots Marketing with Community Agency

During this pandemic, many businesses have had to pivot their marketing and communications plans. One nonprofit that has had to change their outreach is the national program, Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

IPSM CEO Renee Plain

In early 2020, Feeding Pets contracted with In Plain Sight Marketing (IPSM), also based in Carson City, to handle their marketing and strategic engagement for North America.

“The timing was fantastic,” said IPSM CEO Renee Plain. “As the pandemic closed stores and veterinary offices, we have been working with Feeding Pets to ensure that their stakeholders are aware of the changes in their services.”

In addition to the Feeding Pets’ 2019 annual report, IPSM provides email marketing, social media and public relations support for the nonprofit.

“We are so excited to be working with In Plain Sight Marketing,” said President and Founder Genevieve Frederick. “As a not-for-profit agency operating in communities across the country, Renee and her team truly understand what a sense of community is and how to deliver the marketing strategy for us.”

About

In Plain Sight Marketing, LLC, is a full-service marketing, communications and public relations agency located in Carson City, Nevada, specializing in strategic messaging, branding and communications in Nevada and the Western U.S.. For more information, visit www.IPSMLLC.com.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless specializes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is important in the lives of the homeless. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.