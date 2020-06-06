fbpx
Home > Featured > First-of-its-kind online voter guide released for Washoe County candidates
Featured

First-of-its-kind online voter guide released for Washoe County candidates

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Image: Jay Phagan/Wikimedia Commons

Submitted by ACTIONN

Acting In Community Together In Organizing Northern Nevada  (ACTIONN) has announced the launch of their People First Voter Guide available online in English and Spanish to help voters take part in the 2020 Nevada Primary Election. Voters can make informed choices using ACTIONN’s free non-partisan voter guide to explore local candidates’ stances on four key issues: immigration, healthcare, education and housing.

The People First Voter Guide is the first of its kind in Northern Nevada to be created by the organization and community members together.

“During these hard times, we need elected officials to make decisions that put people first,” says their Executive Director, J.D. Klippenstein. “The goal of the 2020 People First Voter Guide is to connect candidates with the issues that voters care about most. We hosted many conversations with hundreds of members from communities of faith, weekly motels, low-income apartment complexes and local non-profits to identify four key issues that these communities want to be addressed this election.”

ACTIONN then worked with the community to develop the questionnaires candidates were asked to respond to for the voter guide.

ACTIONN has also launched a comprehensive voter engagement program to inform voters in English and Spanish on how to vote by mail during COVID-19 and to register over 5,000 voters in Washoe County. Following Nevada’s primary election, ACTIONN will continue to engage voters and candidates to start the next voter guide for the general election.

To find the People First Voter Guide, visit www.actionn.org/voterguide/.

ACTIONN is a 501(c)(3) non-partisan organization. We does not endorse any candidates or parties. ACTIONN works by organizing communities of faith to work together towards racial and economic justice in Northern Nevada.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

County begins tallying mail-in ballots as election day...

Nevada primary election sees early voter turnout (sponsored)

Facts vs. myths for the 2020 primary election...

Trump threatens to withhold federal funding from Nevada...

Election updates available online

All polls open for Election Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend