First-of-its-kind online voter guide released for Washoe County candidates

Submitted by ACTIONN

Acting In Community Together In Organizing Northern Nevada (ACTIONN) has announced the launch of their People First Voter Guide available online in English and Spanish to help voters take part in the 2020 Nevada Primary Election. Voters can make informed choices using ACTIONN’s free non-partisan voter guide to explore local candidates’ stances on four key issues: immigration, healthcare, education and housing.

The People First Voter Guide is the first of its kind in Northern Nevada to be created by the organization and community members together.

“During these hard times, we need elected officials to make decisions that put people first,” says their Executive Director, J.D. Klippenstein. “The goal of the 2020 People First Voter Guide is to connect candidates with the issues that voters care about most. We hosted many conversations with hundreds of members from communities of faith, weekly motels, low-income apartment complexes and local non-profits to identify four key issues that these communities want to be addressed this election.”

ACTIONN then worked with the community to develop the questionnaires candidates were asked to respond to for the voter guide.

ACTIONN has also launched a comprehensive voter engagement program to inform voters in English and Spanish on how to vote by mail during COVID-19 and to register over 5,000 voters in Washoe County. Following Nevada’s primary election, ACTIONN will continue to engage voters and candidates to start the next voter guide for the general election.

To find the People First Voter Guide, visit www.actionn.org/voterguide/.

ACTIONN is a 501(c)(3) non-partisan organization. We does not endorse any candidates or parties. ACTIONN works by organizing communities of faith to work together towards racial and economic justice in Northern Nevada.