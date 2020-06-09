Father’s Day plans: A brew & brunch for you and your dad (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Treat dad this Father’s Day! In an effort to make plans with dads a little more exciting during these difficult times, why not soak up the sun with your favorite beer drinking buddy and brunch going pal? With appropriate social distancing and capacity guidelines in place, Rattlesnake Club Restaurant, Greenhouse, & Café and Pinõn Bottle Co. are open, and the perfect Father’s Day game plan.

Pinõn Bottle Co.

Local beer bar and bottle shop Pinõn is open on Father’s Day for you and your dad to come in and enjoy a refreshing brew together. With over 30 beers on tap and hundreds of bottled beers, a beer never tasted so good. Having a backyard barbecue with the family? Come by one of our locations in Sparks at Victorian Square or Downtown Reno in Midtown to fill up a growler of your dad’s favorite brew.

Rattlesnake Club

Celebrate Father’s Day at Rattlesnake Club! On Sunday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they’re offering a Father’s Day Brunch, and either dine in or outside on our covered patio. A select brunch menu will be available that includes plates like Eggs Benedict, Pork Belly Quiche, a brunch burger, French toast and more. Reservations are required, please call(775) 384-2470 to reserve your spot with your dad!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.