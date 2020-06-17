Dermody Properties announces new customer at LogistiCenter℠ at 395 in Reno (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased a portion of LogistiCenterSM at 395 Phase II Building I in Reno.

The new customer is Ernest Packaging Solutions (EPS), a family-run business that uses a design-centered approach to engineering packaging and shipping solutions for a wide array of customers. Today, they are one of the largest independent packaging distributors in the country, but the company has been customer-focused since its humble beginnings in a Los Angeles garage in 1946.

EPS has leased 133,108 square feet, leaving 47,952 square feet available for lease within the building.

“We’re happy Ernest chose our facility,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “This building at LogistiCenterSM at 395 places companies close to employees in North Valleys and Sparks as well as the highway system serving the greater Reno market and the western United States.”

Eric Bennett of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease. Ernest Packaging Solutions was represented by Kelly Nicholls of Lee & Associates.

LogistiCenterSM at 395 Phase is a multi-phase, master-planned industrial park totaling more than 2.8 million square feet in the North Valleys submarket of Reno-Sparks. The property is just eight miles from Interstate-80, 12 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and within minutes of three major shipping providers – UPS, FedEx and OnTrac.

“We are pleased to welcome Ernest Packaging Solutions as our newest customer in northern Nevada,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “We are confident that this strategic location will further enhance their speed and service capabilities in the western part of the country.”

The remaining available space in the building features a 36-foot clear height, five dock-high doors, 12 trailer stalls, one potential drive-in door and an ESFR fire protection system.

For more information on LogistiCenterSM at 395 Phase II Building I, visit: https://dermody.com/region/nevada-region/property/logisticenter-at-395-phase-2/.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of industrial space. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, New Jersey and Nevada. For more information visit www.Dermody.com.

