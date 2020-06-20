Blend X Piñon – A pop up series (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Creating a unique and fun atmosphere for the community, Blend Catering launches their first pop up event at Piñon Bottle in Sparks at Victorian Square on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m.! Anyone is welcome to this inviting space at Piñon’s new location with over 40 brews on tap and enjoy a handmade Israeli-style food plate complimented by an authentic side dish.

The $25 ticket includes a savory plate of two Israeli tacos with a hummus and veggie side and a draft beer provided by Piñon. We would love to see you there, tickets to the event is linked HERE.

Menu choices include:

Urfa spiced Borda Ranch lamb kebob- grilled over charcoal

Zaatar chicken thighs- Confit and grilled over charcoal

Crispy cauliflower, pomegranate tahini sauce

All orders come with:

Shmaltz rice

Hummus

Babaganoush

Zhug

Housemade Pita

Onion-herb-sumac salad

Add $5 for fresh baklava doughnuts, local honey, cinnamon, pistachio and walnut sugar (fried to order).

