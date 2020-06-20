Blend X Piñon – A pop up series (sponsored)

fbpx
SPONSORED POST

Creating a unique and fun atmosphere for the community, Blend Catering launches their first pop up event at Piñon Bottle in Sparks at Victorian Square on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m.! Anyone is welcome to this inviting space at Piñon’s new location with over 40 brews on tap and enjoy a handmade Israeli-style food plate complimented by an authentic side dish.

The $25 ticket includes a savory plate of two Israeli tacos with a hummus and veggie side and a draft beer provided by Piñon. We would love to see you there, tickets to the event is linked HERE.

Menu choices include:

  • Urfa spiced Borda Ranch lamb kebob- grilled over charcoal
  • Zaatar chicken thighs- Confit and grilled over charcoal
  • Crispy cauliflower, pomegranate tahini sauce

All orders come with:

  • Shmaltz rice
  • Hummus
  • Babaganoush
  • Zhug
  • Housemade Pita
  • Onion-herb-sumac salad

Add $5 for fresh baklava doughnuts, local honey, cinnamon, pistachio and walnut sugar (fried to order).

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

