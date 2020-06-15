Be afraid! (opinion)

Submitted by Michael Kadenacy

Michael Kadenacy. Image: Washoe County Republican Party.

Lurking under the skin of many progressive politicians is an authoritarian who believes that since he or she knows best what is good for everybody, everybody must be brought to obedience by whatever methods deemed necessary.

It is disturbing in America to hear and see the rhetoric which not only urges people to obey “orders” from political leadership, but castigates those who may disagree with the underlying facts or solutions as somehow wanting people to die. We see political leadership encouraging snitching on one’s neighbors.

Even some conservative voices, while disputing a particular solution or fact, seem to accept that the politician’s exercise of power is justified. The modifications to the policy proposed are usually only around the edges.

But where is the outrage that governors are acting without regard to the U. S Constitution and the God-given rights enshrined in that document? And this is not hyperbole. One governor explicitly stated that he did not feel constrained by our Constitution. Is there a loophole that states that if the emergency is great enough, and, that would be determined by the governor himself, the Constitution no longer applies?

We have seen that you can get an abortion but cannot go to church. We have seen that you can stand in line for Walmart but not to vote. You can shop for your favorite beer, but gun shops are closed by edict. You are put under the equivalent of house arrest and confined to your home while violent offenders are released from prison. One mayor stated that if anyone was caught arranging a meeting with their family over social media, jail time was appropriate.

There are drones over some cities watching citizens. Governors and mayors have created the equivalent of penal statues complete with penalties without any law being passed by a legislature. And most state legislatures are silent and voice not a whimper of dissent. This is the antithesis of a nation of laws, not men.

“But this is an emergency that calls for such responses,” they say. Really, and if the next “next” emergency is only slightly less clear, say, climate change, and who gets to decide whether this triggers that same loophole. Or that there is “overpopulation,” or some other problem which can only be solved by massive government intervention in your lives.

And to those on the other side of the political spectrum who feel comforted that most of the draconian measures being used seem to be driving policies with which you agree, once the arbitrary power has been ceded to the government, it will be difficult, at best, to bring it back to the people. And then when the policies and tactics of that government are turned on you, you will find that you destroyed your only protection: your Constitutional form of government.

Think that an authoritarian regime cannot happen in the United States? Look around, it is happening. And now.

Be afraid, be very afraid.

Michael Kadenacy is the chairman of the Washoe County Republican Party.

