Art Paws goes virtual, still fundraising for local nonprofits (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Normally this time each year the Art Paws volunteer pack is hard at work to produce the best pet event in Reno and Artown’s only event designed to “go to the dogs.” The yearly Art Paws event historically supports three animal non-profit organizations, called Grantees, with an Underdog Grant, People’s Choice Award and a partnership with TMPF Biggest Little Dog Park, as well as one art related organization via Artie’s Art grant.

The Art Paws board was heartbroken when announcing the decision to cancel the 20th Annual Art Paws live event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to somehow continue the support for our Sponsors and Grantees.

“We didn’t want to just be another canceled event,” stated Michelle McHardy, Event Coordinator. “We want to provide something to our Grantees as well as the community as a whole. We are striving to provide as much of Art Paws to the community, as we can from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

The only things you can’t do at the virtual event are: having your dog washed at the annual Res-Que dog wash, tastings new suds at the “Bone-ified” beer garden and having your dog paint a picture at the paw painting! However, beer has been donated for the silent auction and a “Paw-Casso” paw painting art show, showcasing last years’ animal artists will be live streamed.

The virtual event will be live streamed on Sunday July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be accessible directly from the www.ArtPawsReno.com website. For more information contact Michelle at 775-722-9914 or [email protected]

What does a virtual Art Paws look like?

“Well, we are still designing it, allowing it to evolve, and as a live streamed event it will take on a design of its own with audience interactions! We will have several demonstrations from our Top Dog Sponsor, Sit Means Sit, K9 (or other pet) Contests, an at home art project from Arts for All Nevada, silent auction and raffle, live music and a “Paw-casso” Paw Painting Show. So much of Art Paws is still included at the virtual event,”said Michelle.

A local pug plays at the Biggest Little Dog Park. Image: Ty O’Neil

We are creating a virtual exhibition hall so attendees can peruse our vendors just as they would in the park. The exhibit hall is in the form of a Power Point presentation which will run during the event and be accessible before, during and after Art Paws on the website. Check out your favorite exhibitors from the comfort of your own living room.

You can find pet care products and services, glass art, mosaic leash holders, animal emergency products, stunning jewelry, pet portraits and custom pet paw prints. You can learn about dog training, pet therapy, veterinary services, end of life pet care and what some of your favorite animal aid organizations are up to. We are accepting new vendors thru July 15 with special virtual event pricing.

What are usually K9 contests, will now be “Pet Contests.” Since going virtual, any pets can try out for one or all of the contests: Best Dressed, Best Trick or Artwork, and Pet/Owner Look A-Like. Register now at www.ArtPawsReno.com. You will receive an email with directions on how to email in a picture or video or to join us live during the event. We are excited to be able to include cats, horses, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits or any other pet to our contests! So, dress up your cat, record your horse’s best trick or show us how much you and your guinea pig look alike! Art Paws is all inclusive!

Our “Paw-some” silent auction is live now online at ArtPawsReno.com and will accept bids until the closing of the event at 2 p.m. on Sunday July 19, 2020. New auction items are being added weekly. Donations of auction items will be accepted thru July 15, so contact [email protected] to support Art Paws and its’ Grantees with your donation. Currently offered: JetBlue tickets, Modern Acupuncture Packages, Pet Baskets, GoPro Camera and an Unlimited Home Training Program from Sit Means Sit Northern Nevada. Just to name a few. Bid high and check back often!

First and foremost for charity

Art Paws is first and foremost a charity event and we cannot give back unless we receive. Direct donations can be made on our website, www.ArtPawsReno.com. If you own a business that would like to support Art Paws and make yourself known to the pet loving community, sponsorships are available now thru the live event in 2021! Our Grantees count on the Art Paws grants and need your support.

“Arts for All Nevada places teaching artists into special education classrooms all over Nevada, at no cost to the schools, so receiving an Art Paws grant is crucial to the on-going success of our programs,” said Jackie Clay, Executive Director for Arts for All Nevada. “Also, working with a community-based organization like Art Paws is such fun – we are really enjoying the collaboration. We are truly honored to work with this amazing organization.”

Art Paws has been a benefactor of the Biggest Little Dog Park since its beginning. Fundraising was kicked off at the Art Paws Event in 2017. Because of the support of Art Paws, the City of Reno and our generous community, we had a functional park open to the public within a year. Work has continued to add additional features since the opening, and the Biggest Little Dog Park Coalition is still fundraising for Phase II. Art Paws has been a large part of that process and will continue to be so.

“The Coalition is grateful to Art Paws and we are huge fans of the event,” stated Sherron Elledge with TMPF Biggest Little Dog Park Coalition.

Donna Coombs with Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation commented, “WARF has always been very grateful to our grantors, even more so now with the challenging times that we are facing. We are essentially unable to fundraise, yet our expenses continue to mount. Thank you to Art Paws for the grant that will allow us to continue our lifesaving work as we near completion of our sanctuary in Stagecoach. Specifically, these monies will be used towards installation of an HVAC system in our new multipurpose building, which will hopefully be ready to house rescued animals in the very near future!”

Art Paws is sponsored by: Sit Means Sit, Healthy Tails, Hearts Companion, Rock NV Jewelry, Reno Lithia Subaru, Valentine Farmers Insurance, Pet Evac Pak and Aaron Bushur for Family Court Judge.

Virtual Art Paws 2020 will benefit: Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation via the Art Paws Underdog Grant, Arts for All Nevada via the Artie’s Art Grant and our partnership with Reno’s Biggest Little Dog Park (TMPF).

Tag your photos and videos for the event:

#Artown, #CityofReno, #ArtPawsReno, #SupportReno, #SupportLocal, #RenoStrong, #NevadaStrong, #GoingVirtual, #VirtualArtPaws, #VirtualVending, #SupportVirtually #WylieAnimalRescueFoundation #Artsforallnevada #TMPFBiggestLittleDogPark

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.