fbpx
Home > Featured > South Washoe DEMS draw U.S. House candidates for virtual forum (opinion)
Featured

South Washoe DEMS draw U.S. House candidates for virtual forum (opinion)

By Don Dike Anukam
By Don Dike Anukam
The western front of the United States Capitol. The Neoclassical style building is located in Washington, D.C., on top of Capitol Hill at the east end of the National Mall. The Capitol was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960. Public domain image.
The western front of the United States Capitol. The Neoclassical style building is located in Washington, D.C., on top of Capitol Hill at the east end of the National Mall. The Capitol was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960. Public domain image.

Six candidates for Nevada’s Congressional District 2 spoke Monday night at a South Washoe DEMS candidate forum answering questions from constituents on topics from public lands policy to electability in the upcoming 2020 election. The forum was conducted online via Zoom, a sign of the times for most political events due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Participants included Patricia Ackerman, Ed Cohen, Reynaldo Hernandez, Clint Koble, Ian Leutkehans and Steve Schiffman. Rick Shepherd was listed but did not attend.

Ed Cohen
Ed Cohen

The forum format included two-minute candidate introductions followed by a moderated question and answer section, and closing statements.

There was no clear knockout blow in the forum as this wasn’t geared as a debate. What is clear on several grounds is that there could potentially be a close four-way race going on between Cohen, Koble, Ackerman and Shepherd.

Cohen played on his strengths, arguing a position of electability and appealing to Republican voters in a largely Republican District as the path for victory for Democrats. He also led the group in campaign fundraising in the first quarter FEC fundraising results.

Clint Koble
Clint Koble

Koble’s campaign team points to a name recognition advantage having run statewide in 2018. He launched his campaign in the summer 2018 and has major Democratic and Union support. He’s earned endorsements and support from former Nevada governor and U.S. Senator Richard Bryan and former Nevada attorney general Frankie Sue Del Papa and the Culinary Union.

Patricia Ackerman of Douglas County is a rising star in the race who ran against, and lost, Nevada Republican Assembly minority leader Jim Wheeler for Assembly District 39 in 2018. Ackerman’s team is pointing out the tactical advantage that she has as the only female Democratic candidate in this race. In a head-to-head general election match-up she would be a clear political contrast to incumbent Mark Amodei and President Trump, if successful in the primary. Ackerman’s campaign operation is showing strength in digital and grassroots organizing.

Rick Shepherd
Rick Shepherd

Lastly, Shepherd has been highly engaged in activism and social political causes throughout northern Nevada for some time. He is highly publicly engaged, repeating that he’s been “an advocate and activist in our community for over a decade.”

He claims direct successes from challenging the Reno Police Department by “exposing institutional racism in the termination of the chief of police, numerous other officers, and statewide policy changes” (some online have already challenged this statement). Shepherd openly embraces major elements of the progressive agenda, not unlike Bernie Sanders’ positions that were highly popular during the Nevada caucus in February 2020.

What’s clear from this week’s forum: Coronavirus has definitely changed the way public forms are conducted. But, it hasn’t changed the intensity that northern Nevada Democrats feel about this election and this race.

Submitted opinions do not represent the views of ThisisReno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article here.

Don Dike Anukam

Don Dike-Anukam is a Reno native attending college in northern Nevada. He has been involved in activist politics for 15 years on and off, and has been involved in multiple campaigns in multiple positions in that time. He also was a college radio political, news, and talk-show host covering a range of stories from hostage standoffs, fires, interviews, and public speeches.

Related

From The Left: What Are You Going to...

Debate still planned for Republican Congressional candidates tomorrow

Sandoval announces anticipated date for Congressional special election

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend