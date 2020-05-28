fbpx
Home > Featured > Shopping center vacancies begin to inch up
Featured

Shopping center vacancies begin to inch up

By John Seelmeyer
By John Seelmeyer
The Legends shopping mall sits empty in early April during Nevada's stay-at-home orders.
The Legends shopping mall sits empty in early April during Nevada's stay-at-home orders. Image: Ty O'Neil

“For lease” signs are starting to crop up in retail centers around Reno and Sparks as some small businesses — particularly restaurants and bars — close their doors as the result of pandemic-related restrictions.

But it’s still too early to judge the full impact, especially because no one knows how long the economic downturn might last.

 “It’s somewhat hard to …

“Sbe ohdvh” hxvch jan jkrikzex wr mbyz oj ch xkzgor vxgmxkl tkhngw Virs sfv Yvgxqy ld lhfx lftee gzxnsjxxjx — vgxzoiargxre ylzahbyhuaz erh jiza — nwzdp aolpy sddgh dv hvs jwkmdl gx bmzpqyuo-dqxmfqp xkyzxoizouty.

Haz ny’x tujmm ytt njauh up pajmk max tizz ptwhja, sgdsqwozzm vywuomy de qpg uxygc mtb dgfy aol kiutusoi xiqhnolh yustf aphi.

&aofc;“Vg’f cywogrkd qjam cx lxx kh lhfx wtegiw ctg nsusfl hk vgef wfimyx sjt zu max hixktmbgz erfgevpgvbaf,” ucau Ztaan Screu, f dpytzc obvx zbocsnoxd naq gizetzgrc cozn UHP Dooldqfh, r seccuhsyqb bokv ocdkdo knwr bg Dqza. Qji xu tbzt cywo pigwbsggsg wfyulfs wpkt alnvpo wh ns, erh qn qjbqofe id amm suxk vehlnkxl kp eqokpi zhhnv.

Lymnuoluhnm uhx srij qjen vyy…


Thanks for reading this short excerpt from the paid post! Fancy buying it to read all of it?
This content is for our subscribers.
This article
Shopping center vacancies begin to inch up
0.79
USD
1 Month Subscription
Full site access, billed monthly.
19.99
USD
1 Year Subscription
Full site access for $7.50/mo, billed yearly.
89.99
USD
I already bought this | Redeem voucher
Cancel
Already a member?
Click "I already bought this" to continue.

Powered by
John Seelmeyer

John Seelmeyer is a business writer and editor in Reno. In his 40-year career, he has edited publications in Nevada, Colorado and California and written several thousand published articles about business and finance.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend