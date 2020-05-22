fbpx
School District task force creating plan for reopening

By Lucia Starbuck
Lockers at Reed High School.
Washoe County School District (WCSD) has created a Recovery Task Force to determine the safest way for schools in the county to reopen.

Pulling together 50 members, the Recovery Task Force includes parents, teachers, administrators, representatives from the WCSD’s employee associations and public health officials.  

Members are creating a plan to reopen WCSD schools following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gov. Steve Sisolak and health officials, while addressing the physical, mental, social and emotional needs of students and staff.

In addition to learning, the Recovery Task Force is taking into consideration social distancing, personal protective equipment (PPE), screening and testing, protecting students and staff, transportation and nutrition services.

There were questions at the May 19 meeting as to whether all staff and students will be required to wear masks upon returning to campuses. Task Force members discussed concerns regarding the cost of supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) and access to clean masks.

Concerns were also raised about how students will practice social distancing in the halls. One suggestion was to keep groups of 10 to 20 students together throughout the day, and rotate the teachers.

The task force also released an overview of guidelines for phase one of reopening, effective June 1, 2020. District administrative buildings and schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, and summer school will be conducted through distance learning

WCSD Ombudsman and Strategies Officer Paul LaMarca
WCSD employees who are unable to work remotely and whose facilities are open can return to work after ensuring there is a plan to maintain social distancing, that sick employees remain home and safety protocols for common areas are in place and approved by the District Leadership Team. Employees who are able to work remotely are to continue working from home.

The task force convenes virtually twice a week. Its work is separate from that of the already-established WCSD COVID-19 Task Force. Both of these groups have members who are coordinating with the Nevada Department of Education Re-opening of Schools Committee.

The Recovery Task Force will present reopening plans at the WCSD Board of Trustees’ public meetings for additional input as early as June 9, said Paul LaMarca, the WCSD ombudsman and strategies officer.

“We are determining what the reopening will look like, what our students, staff members and families can expect, and how we can all prepare for this important transition period in the safest possible ways,” Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill said.

WCSD has not yet announced when students and staff can expect to physically return to school.

Lucia Starbuck

Lucia Starbuck is a graduate of University of Nevada, Reynolds School of Journalism. She has reported on issues impacting Northern Nevada, including the affordable housing crisis, a lack of oral healthcare and challenges voters with disabilities face while trying to participate in the election process. She has directed and filmed two documentaries about homelessness.Through reporting, Lucia strives to shine a light on the challenges vulnerable populations face in our community.

