RTC solicits feedback on proposed transit service changes

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is considering improvements to its transit services and is looking to get feedback from the community in the process.

Plans could be implemented as early as September 2020.

In lieu of a public meeting, to comply with Gov. Sisolak’s March 22 emergency directive on public meetings, RTC has created a virtual video presentation at rtcwashoe.com.

Citizens can watch the presentation then provide comments by calling (775) 335-0019 or emailing mdulude@rtcwashoe.com. Comments will be accepted through June 12, 2020.

The RTC is proposing route and timing changes, including introducing more FlexRIDE microtransit services to improve transit access, passenger travel times and allow for more community-wide connectivity.

The RTC will present the proposed transit service changes and the public input received to the RTC Board on June 19, 2020 for direction and potential approval.

For more information visit rtcwashoe.com.