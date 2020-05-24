fbpx
Home > Featured > RTC solicits feedback on proposed transit service changes
Featured

RTC solicits feedback on proposed transit service changes

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
RTC Bus
Photo: Washoe County RTC

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is considering improvements to its transit services and is looking to get feedback from the community in the process.

Plans could be implemented as early as September 2020.

In lieu of a public meeting, to comply with Gov. Sisolak’s March 22 emergency directive on public meetings, RTC has created a virtual video presentation at rtcwashoe.com.

Citizens can watch the presentation then provide comments by calling (775) 335-0019 or emailing mdulude@rtcwashoe.com. Comments will be accepted through June 12, 2020.

The RTC is proposing route and timing changes, including introducing more FlexRIDE microtransit services to improve transit access, passenger travel times and allow for more community-wide connectivity. 

The RTC will present the proposed transit service changes and the public input received to the RTC Board on June 19, 2020 for direction and potential approval.

For more information visit rtcwashoe.com.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Roadwork at Prater Way and South McCarran starts...

Traffic improvements coming to N. McCarran Blvd., Red...

RTC launches new FlexRIDE, adjusts some routes

RTC continues to fast track Midtown construction

RTC invites public comment on Sun Valley improvement...

RTC hosts meeting on potential North Valleys connector...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend