Roadwork at Prater Way and South McCarran starts soon

The left turn lane from westbound Prater Way onto South McCarran Boulevard in Sparks will be closed for construction for approximately a week and a half starting May 26, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County.

Crews are scheduled to complete underground sewer work between Greenbrae Drive and South McCarran. Two-way traffic will continue in the area with one lane in each direction. This is the first of two phases of the project and is expected to finish by fall, RTC officials say.

Signalized intersections at Howard and Pullman drives are scheduled to remain open, but some side streets will be closed to traffic at Prater Way and traffic will be detoured.

A second phase, which is expected to take about 3 months, will follow.

RTC says the pavement in this area has deteriorated and needs to be replaced. As part of the project, RTC will also add bike lanes, improve center medians, curb ramps, road crossings and storm drainage, and add sidewalks and accessible pedestrian signals.

The total cost is estimated at $5.6 million.

