Reno Rodeo cancels 2020 event

By ThisIsReno
Ty O'Neil's 2019 image from the Reno Rodeo was named one of the top-100 images of the year by My Modern Met.

Rodeo fans will have to wait another year to enjoy the thrill of one of the area’s most popular events. The Reno Rodeo Association announced Thursday the 2020 Reno Rodeo has been canceled amidst concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The event was originally scheduled for June 18-27, 2020.

“This was not an easy decision, and we know the impacts are far-reaching,” said George Combs, General Manager of the Reno Rodeo. “We had hoped the state and nation’s recovery from this pandemic would allow for community events by mid-June and this would be something the region could look forward to. Unfortunately, this global crisis has forced us all to make sacrifices and work through this unprecedented situation.”

Combs said the decision was made after discussions with local health authorities and government leaders along with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the organization that sanctions Reno’s event.

Those who have purchased tickets have three options:

  1. Rollover their ticket to the 2021 Reno Rodeo, which is scheduled for June 17- 26, 2021.
  2. Donate the ticket amount to the Reno Rodeo Legacy Project.
  3. Refund the ticket purchase no later than June 30, 2020.

Ticket purchases not refunded by June 30 will default to a rollover to the 2021 Reno Rodeo. The form to request a refund, rollover or donate can be found at RenoRodeo.com.

