Podcast: Nurses protest working conditions at Saint Mary’s Hospital

Nurses are protesting working conditions at Saint Mary’s Hospital in downtown Reno. They say employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and they don’t have the proper protective equipment to protect not just themselves but also hospital patients.



Kelly Heywood with the nurses union says they held a demonstration to express concern about unsafe working conditions. The lack of proper protective equipment, she told This Is Reno, is putting staff and patients at risk.

Businesses start to reopen

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the state has entered phase one of the re-opening plan. That means many businesses can reopen, but there are still a number of restrictions in place.

After the governor’s announcement, county and city officials said local jurisdictions will follow the state’s recommendations.

Washoe County Commissioner Bob Lucey says local governments are asking for cooperation and do not want to be heavy-handed with businesses. Despite re-openings, officials say staying at home, wearing masks and social distancing should remain in place during phase one.