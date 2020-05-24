PODCAST: Care facility in Sparks faces state investigation after patient deaths,

An effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has failed. The effort came nowhere near close to the needed signatures to succeed. For this episode, Don Dike Anukam interviews Wayne Thorley with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.



Hundreds of businesses in the greater Reno area faced complaints from employees. Lucia Starbuck spoke with Craig Madole with the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors.



Lastly, Lucia has been investigating the COVID-19 outbreak at Arbors Memory Care in Sparks. Six staff members and 32 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and three residents died. We discuss her reporting and what she’s discovered.



Don Dike Anukam and Lucia Starbuck contributed to this episode.

