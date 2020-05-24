fbpx
Home > COVID-19 > News > PODCAST: Care facility in Sparks faces state investigation after patient deaths,
COVID-19

PODCAST: Care facility in Sparks faces state investigation after patient deaths,

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
A sign in front of Arbors Memory Care in Sparks says "Heroes Work Here," but recent employee allegations say conditions at the facility aren't safe for staff or patients. Image: Lucia Starbuck

An effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has failed. The effort came nowhere near close to the needed signatures to succeed. For this episode, Don Dike Anukam interviews Wayne Thorley with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

Hundreds of businesses in the greater Reno area faced complaints from employees. Lucia Starbuck spoke with Craig Madole with the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors. 

Lastly, Lucia has been investigating the COVID-19 outbreak at Arbors Memory Care in Sparks. Six staff members and 32 residents tested positive for COVID-19, and three residents died. We discuss her reporting and what she’s discovered.

Don Dike Anukam and Lucia Starbuck contributed to this episode.

Support the show (https://givebutter.com/thisisreno)

Subscribe & Listen

Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Related

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 1,361 total, 50...

Los negocios latinos locales se vieron muy afectados...

Latino-owned businesses hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns

State investigating Sparks care facility after deaths, COVID-19...

Setting the stage: How local theater companies are...

School District task force creating plan for reopening

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend