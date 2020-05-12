fbpx
PHOTOS: Getting back to business

By Eric Marks
Red chair store owner behind the counter
Complimentary masks and hand sanitizer are provided for customers and encouraged by Red Chair owner Aaryn Walker. Walker is committed to the safety and protection of her customers. The store, which is well known for its cleanliness and hospitality, has taken every measure to comply with all health and safety considerations. Image: Eric Marks

Phase 1 of the reopening of Nevada businesses went into effect May 9. In Reno, several industries were allowed to reopen under safety guidelines and procedures. 

According to Governor Steve Sisolak’s plan, businesses approved to reopen during phase 1 include nail and hair salons, barbershops, dispensaries and other retail locations. Stores are allowed to have customers inside, but only at half of their capacity as determined by local fire code. Customers can dine-in at restaurants, but they must wait outside for a seat to open. Restaurants, too, may only operate at half capacity, and staff must wear face masks.

Businesses that were not permitted to participate in phase 1 reopening include strip clubs, brothels, spas, tanning salons, massage parlors, body piercing and tattoo shops, nightclubs and taverns that don’t serve food, and recreational venues like bowling alleys and movie theaters. 

The governor said he expects that phase 1 will last for two to three weeks. 

While some businesses were ready for the gradual reopening, others were scrambling to find ways to regroup and provide services within health and safety guidelines designed to protect both employees and customers. 

While employees of local establishments are required to wear masks according to the state mandate, customers were given the option in some establishments. Many businesses have suggested appointments and the continuation of curbside pickup options, while others are providing complimentary face coverings and hand sanitizer. Most businesses are operating under limited hours and encouraging customers to wash their hands. 

As the local economy continues to struggle to get back up to full speed, here is a look at some area establishments that are doing their best to get back to business.

Read more news about COVID-19 in Reno

Eric Marks

Born in 1971, Eric marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiast and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and he offers private photography instruction.

