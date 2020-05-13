fbpx
Non-budgeted transfers to help county finish out FY20

By Carla O'Day
Nevada National Guard personnel assist Washoe County Health District with COVID-19 sample collection.
Washoe County has spent $9-$10 million on response to the COVID-10 pandemic. Image: Eric Marks

Washoe County commissioners on Tuesday approved un-budgeted transfers of $3.6 million to cover the revenue shortfall expected to continue through the end of the fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 fiscal year ends June 30.

Nevada Revised Statutes allows funds to be transferred between accounts if they don’t increase the total appropriation for the fiscal year and if they’re not in conflict with other statutory provisions.

Commissioners approved use of the county’s general fund contingency account of $5.3 million, approved un-budgeted transfers of $3.5 million, and approved $264,000 of net zero budget appropriation transfers. The moves will help provide resources to the general fund due to COVID-19-related revenue shortfalls.

Transfers are coming from the county’s risk management and marijuana funds.

Washoe County has spent between $9 million and $10 million responding to the coronavirus outbreak. It received a partial reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It is therefore necessary to use the county’s General Fund Contingency account and approve net zero appropriation transfers to help pay for these costs prior to reimbursement from FEMA and to cover the non-FEMA reimbursed portion of costs,” budget manager Lori Cooke wrote in a report to commissioners. “Total contingency and net zero transfers is $5,661,000.”

Commissioners also approved a resolution to transfer $3 million from the county’s stabilization reserve account into the general fund coronavirus cost center to pay expenses incurred to mitigate effects of the pandemic.

Due to concerns for public safety and pursuant to the state emergency directive, the Washoe County Commission Chambers weren’t open to the public but the meeting was streamed online and videos can be obtained at https://www.youtube.com/user/WashoeCountyTV and at https://www.washoecounty.us/mgrsoff/Communications/wctv-live.php.

Public comment was accepted via voicemail, email and Zoom.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

