fbpx
Home > Featured > Nevada Senators urge Congress to provide flexibility for grant funding
Featured

Nevada Senators urge Congress to provide flexibility for grant funding

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.
U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) this week sent a letter to Senate leadership requesting legislation to lessen the burden of federal grant compliance on first responders to free up their resources so they can spend more time on fighting coronavirus.

In their letter, addressed to Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, the Senators requested:

  • Any further coronavirus legislation to allow state and local governments to spend new funding on cost-matching requirements, and
  • Grant administrators be required to quickly review and modify economic hardship waivers to help local agencies struggling to afford the fight against coronavirus.

These changes, they say, will help prevent first responders from having to return federal grants they’ve already been awarded and are using to protect communities.

“Revenue shortfalls within local governments and unexpected costs are forcing public safety officials to reassess their budgets to ensure they can afford necessities like equipment, training, salaries, and overtime expenses,” said the Senators.

“To that end, firefighters and law enforcement officers in Nevada have reached out to express concern that compliance requirements associated with various federal grants will soon be too costly and burdensome. Without changes, they will be unable to meet requirements stipulated in their grants, and as a result, they may be unable to access the federal funding they have been awarded.”

The Senators say the issue isn’t specific to Nevada. “If left unaddressed, public safety funding would be strained at a time of extraordinary need for our communities,” they wrote in the letter.

Read the full letter here.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Nevada unemployment claims at record high, problems persist

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 1,022 total, 37...

Local higher institutions get millions for COVID-19 relief

COVID-19 Updates: County sees highest spike in cases...

The only way out of this is through...

To live in fear (opinion)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend