Nevada Senator Cortez Masto withdraws from Biden’s VP short list

On Thursday, Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced she was withdrawing her name for consideration as a potential running mate on the Democratic ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Cortez Masto made the decision known in a press statement late Thursday afternoon, citing her desire to help Nevada respond to and recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“I support Joe Biden 100 percent and will work tirelessly to help get him elected this November,” she said. “It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate, but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis, and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet.”

Joe Biden campaigns in northern Nevada in February 2020.

Image: Ty O’Neil

Yesterday, Cortez Masto participated in an online panel held by the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service panel entitled “Diverse Leadership: Why it Matters.” She confirmed her decision during the panel, which convened to discuss the critical role diverse leadership plays in creating equitable public policy.

Shortly after the announcement made the news on national and local outlets, Biden had this to say of Cortez Masto’s decision:

“I’ve admired Senator Cortez Masto as long as I have known her because she’s a leader with integrity. Nevadans are fortunate to have her fighting for them in Washington, and I look forward to seeing her continue to lead in the Senate.”

Later in the day, former long-serving Nevada Senator and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also released a statement supporting the decision:

“I can’t say enough about my admiration for Sen. Cortez Masto. She is a truly gifted leader who always puts Nevada first, and I will continue supporting her however I can. Her leadership will be critical as Nevada and the country recovers from this public health and economic crisis.”

Prior to winning election to the Senate, Cortez Masto served two terms as Nevada Attorney General from 2007 to 2015. She is also the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.