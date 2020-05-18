Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence joins national alliance to raise mental health awareness (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) joins the country-wide movement with The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to raise awareness about Mental Health throughout the month of May.

Together, NCEDSV and NAMI will build connection and increase awareness with the digital tools that make connection possible during a climate of physical distancing. Throughout the month of May, NAMI will feature personal stories from real people experiencing mental health conditions.

“In times of uncertainty, and heightened financial and emotional stressors, it is relevant to focus on prioritizing mental health among individuals in the United States by reducing the stigma of getting help,” said Misty Stewart, Program Specialist. “When people read about lived experiences, a sense of connection is made and helps people feel less alone in their mental health journeys.”

Built on community, healthy relationships and advocacy, NCEDSV takes part in NAMI’s 2020 campaign, “You Are Not Alone.” This campaign features the lived experiences of people affected by mental illness to fight stigma, inspire others, and educate the broader public.

“We are proud to support and be a part of this campaign because as an organization, we’ve seen how much physical, emotional and mental abuse can impact an individual’s mental health,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director. “Especially during these tough times we want to remind individuals that they are not alone in this.”

Visit ncedsv.org to learn more about services provided by NCEDSV and how to encourage strong mental health. Personal stories can be submitted at nami.org/yourstory.

“Community is built by staying connected,” said Robin Reedy, Executive Director, NAMI Nevada. “We encourage individuals that are struggling to share their personal story with the #NotAlone hashtag on social media so other people can relate and connect as well.”

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The Nevada Network Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more, visit ncedsv.org.

About NAMI

The National Alliance on Mental Illness envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. Providing advocacy, education, support, and public awareness, NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

