fbpx
Home > Events > Local journalists, educators discuss local news in the time of coronavirus
Events

Local journalists, educators discuss local news in the time of coronavirus

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
News media at the Capitol reporting on a press conference held by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Image: Eric Marks
News media at the Capitol reporting at an April 30 press conference held by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Image: Eric Marks

Support This Is Reno’s COVID-19 news coverage

We are reporting daily on how the coronavirus is impacting the Reno area. This coverage is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge.

Please support us by becoming a subscriber or contributing a tax-deductible donation to our COVID-19 news fund. Any amount is appreciated.

DONATE

Local journalists are providing vital information to residents during the pandemic, interviewing local health authorities, covering state government and sharing what’s open, what’s closed and what’s next.

Members of the public are invited to join local journalists for a live chat on Zoom Thursday, May 7 from 4 to 4:45 pm to discuss their experiences in covering the local impacts of the global pandemic.

In addition to answering questions about behind-the-scenes coverage of COVID-19, the panel of local editors are interested in hearing from the public about their needs for local news. What are residents NOT seeing in the news that they would like to know? What do they find confusing and how might local news editors make their stories more relevant to the public?   

Guests include:

  • Brian Duggan, executive editor of the Reno Gazette-Journal,
  • Bob Conrad, Editor/Publisher of This is Reno,
  • Michelle Billman, news director, KUNR, and
  • Claudia Cruz, editor of Noticiero Móvil.

The live chat is hosted by the Nevada News Alliance, a new group created to address the precarious situation of local news providers in Nevada. For more than a decade, reporting capacity in Nevada has shrunk as advertising dollars move to social media and subscriptions to news outlets decline.

“Local news is vital to a healthy community,” Reynolds School assistant professor Patrick File said. “I don’t think many people understand how close we are to losing a critical part of what makes our cities and towns work.”

Understanding that local news is a vital part of a healthy democracy, the Nevada News Alliance is a new organization committed to making local news in Nevada more relevant, more trusted and more financially stable.

All local news providers in Nevada are invited to join the Alliance. Everyone is invited to join in supporting local news. Contact Reynolds School professor Donica Mensing for more information at dmensing@unr.edu or visit the website: Nevada News Alliance.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Attacks on The News Media Are Attacks on...

Opinion: Traditional media win the So-What Prize

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend