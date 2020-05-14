Iconic Pops on the River event cancelled (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil’s annual Pops on the River fundraising event is following suit with other community events and will present Pops on the River: The Golden Age of Reno concert in Summer 2021. This is the first time in the event’s 26-year history it has been cancelled.

Pops on the River event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Reno Phil.

The event will be postponed until July 2021 at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.

All large events that occur in Wingfield Park are cancelled this summer due to the pandemic. The Reno community is working hard to ensure community safety by creating alternative ways to encourage everyone’s support.

“While it is unfortunate that we won’t be able to see everyone in person this year, safety is what matters most to us!” said Kelly Sommers, co-chair of the Pops on the River committee. “We are working hard to find alternative ways to fundraise for the Reno Phil. We hope to provide a fun way to encourage everyone’s support this year regardless of the circumstances.”

“We will all miss the biggest party of the summer,” said Diane Kennedy, co-chair of the Pops on the River committee. “We are working on ways for us to experience this traditional event together virtually; stay tuned.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.