fbpx
Home > Featured > Iconic Pops on the River event cancelled (sponsored)
Featured

Iconic Pops on the River event cancelled (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
reno philharmonic orchestra

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil’s annual Pops on the River fundraising event is following suit with other community events and will present Pops on the River: The Golden Age of Reno concert in Summer 2021. This is the first time in the event’s 26-year history it has been cancelled.

Pops on the River event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Reno Phil.

The event will be postponed until July 2021 at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno.

All large events that occur in Wingfield Park are cancelled this summer due to the pandemic. The Reno community is working hard to ensure community safety by creating alternative ways to encourage everyone’s support.

“While it is unfortunate that we won’t be able to see everyone in person this year, safety is what matters most to us!” said Kelly Sommers, co-chair of the Pops on the River committee. “We are working hard to find alternative ways to fundraise for the Reno Phil. We hope to provide a fun way to encourage everyone’s support this year regardless of the circumstances.”

“We will all miss the biggest party of the summer,” said Diane Kennedy, co-chair of the Pops on the River committee. “We are working on ways for us to experience this traditional event together virtually; stay tuned.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

Music maestro Laura Jackson continues legacy with Reno...

Reno Phil announces winner of Oscar J. Fox...

Due To COVID-19 Upcoming Concert Scheherazade Is CANCELED...

Pops On The River 2020 theme announced (sponsored)

Reno Phil presents Sounds of Mexico with Classix...

Reno Phil brings Esther Yoo to perform Tchaikovsky’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend