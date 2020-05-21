FY20-21 budget approved for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District

All fire stations are planned to remain fully staffed and operational based on the recently approved budget for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD).

The Board of Fire Commissioners on Tuesday adopted the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, which includes a .6 percent revenue increase over the current year. Total fund revenues are estimated at $31.3 million.

The Fire District is funded by a designated property tax in unincorporated Washoe County, consolidated taxes (primarily sales tax), and fire prevention fees.

Fire Chief Charles Moore said the department expects a reduction of consolidated taxes and plans to offset the decline with reductions in expenditures and reserve funds.

Initiatives for FY 2020-21 include the implementation of a new wildland fuels reduction crew, modernizing the Fire District’s fleet of apparatus to include deployment of the District’s ladder truck and the delivery of five new type 1 structural fire engines.

TMFPD will continue planning for new fire stations in Washoe Valley and Hidden Valley, although construction may be postponed.