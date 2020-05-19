fbpx
County approves budget for FY21

By Carla O'Day
Washoe County Commission Chambers

Washoe County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved next year’s budget, but warned that as more details become available regarding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional measures may be required to ensure financial stability.

County officials say the anticipated use of the $15.8 million fund balance from the previous year helped balance the general fund.

Washoe County’s general fund of $355.6 million will be almost $6.6 million less this coming year than 2020. Also, its fund balance is projected at 13.6 percent, compared to 14.6 percent the previous year. The county’s policy is to keep its fund balance between 10 and 17 percent.

The $714.6 million budget for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year includes a net increase of 13.7 full and part-time equivalent positions.

Next fiscal year starts July 1.

Additional positions consist of three sworn sheriff’s deputies to handle homeless issues, four health district appointments and one judicial role. There are also seven dispatch positions that require an inter-local agreement with area municipalities.

