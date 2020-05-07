fbpx
Home > News > City gets $600,000 for environmental assessments, workforce housing
News

City gets $600,000 for environmental assessments, workforce housing

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
The parking lot across from the Aces stadium is proposed to be developed as part of a $600,000 grant from the federal government.
The parking lot across from the Aces stadium is proposed to be developed as part of a $600,000 grant from the federal government. Image: Bob Conrad

Environmental assessments and mixed-income housing are part of a plan by the City of Reno to leverage $600,000 in federal grant dollars. Three projects along the train tracks through town are proposed to be developed into more than 1,200 new residential units and commercial and office space.

“Reno’s economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “These much-needed funds come at an opportune time and will help our City Council continue revitalizing downtown and our urban core.”   

The city is getting the $600,000 from an EPA Brownfields grant, which is designed to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities clean up contaminated properties and return them to use. 

The city expects the funds to be leveraged for more than $350 million in new developments with the money focused on environmental assessments of properties.

The city is focusing on the railroad corridor between the Lincoln Highway and Truckee River stretching from about Idlewild Park to the I-80/395 spaghetti bowl. 

Identified projects include:

  1. Workforce housing on about 4 acres east of the Aces baseball stadium between the Truckee River and train tracks, which is anticipated to be used for a not-for-profit developer to build 200 housing units. Funds will be used for an environmental assessment. A private party owns 2.8 acres and the city owns 4.7, for a total of 7.5 acres. Of that, about 5.5 acres could be developed.
  2. A 7-acre development downtown at the Aces parking lot south of the railroad tracks. The city will work with a developer on a partnership to develop the properties. The city owns 1.3 acres and a developer owns 6 acres on both sides of the railroad track.
  3. Workforce housing on 15 acres on both sides of the train tracks west of downtown. Funds will be used for an environmental assessment and a contamination cleanup plan. Some of the property will be used for senior housing, with the rest to be determined.
Bob Conrad

Bob Conrad is co-founder of This Is Reno, which he manages as publisher and executive editor. He also works part time for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Related

New directive to allow curbside commerce and alcohol...

Residential market weathers COVID-19 storm

Application period opens for new low-income senior housing

City mandating “non-essential businesses” to close

PODCAST: Coronavirus reaches Reno, City conducts massive sweep...

PODCAST: Why the city wants to reduce special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend